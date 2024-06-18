The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.
The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.
Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- Black Excellence Shines at Songwriters Hall of Fame: SZA, Timbaland Honored
- Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say
- In the Arena: Serena Williams Talks ‘Rivalry’ With Sister Venus In New Docuseries
- Drake Sued Over Members Only Tour Merch
- These Black-Owned Wellness Havens Are Helping Us Reclaim Our Wholeness
- Alicia Keys Brings Out Jay-Z At Tony Awards Performance, Teases New Collab
- Charles Barkley To Retire From ‘Inside The NBA’ Next Season
- [*NSFW* VIDEO]: Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room
- Tim Scott ‘Will Become A Father’ In August, Trey Gowdy Says
- The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
- Megan Thee Stallion’s AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate
- Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident
- Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women's Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection
-
Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
Megan Thee Stallion's AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate
-
The Morning Hustle App
-
Tasha Smith on Balancing Her Dual Roles as Actress and Producer While Promoting Bad Boys Ride or Die