It’s been years since Jordan Peele’s last hit sci-fi film, NOPE, enthralled audiences and left them wanting more of the director’s creative and social-politically driven imagination. On Monday (June 17), he gave everyone a date as to when we can expect to see his next project.

Taking to his official social media pages, Peele dropped a new post which didn’t say anything other than a date of “10.23.26.”

While there’s little word on what kind of film Peele is working on or who it’ll star, with the date close to Halloween of 2026 we can only assume it will be a new horror or sci-fi film.

Though he’s been credited as a producer on recent films like Candyman, Monkey Man (joint was hella dope) and the upcoming Him, starring Marlon Wayans, fans of Jordan Peele live to see what he cooks up whenever he writes and directs a new feature film.

There’s even been rumors that Jordan Peele has recently met with studio execs for Marvel Studios to take over the Blade project that’s been plagued by all kinds of problems from scripts being re-written numerous times to directors walking out on the project to the film’s star, Mahershala Ali rumored to be giving up on the role himself. Would a Blade film written and directed by Jordan Peele be something that fans would be interested in? You’re damn right we would.

Given Jordan Peele’s history of teasing his upcoming films, there’s a good chance we won’t get much more information until a year before the project is slated to release, so we can do nothing but speculate for the next year and change of what he might be cooking up. Could it be a brand new horror/sci-fi film? A sequel to one of his other classics? Could it actually be Blade or another Marvel movie like Midnight Sons? We have no idea, but we can’t wait to find out.

What do you think Jordan Peele will be dropping come October 2026? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jordan Peele Announces Release Date Of His Next Film, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com