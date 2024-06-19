Watch: Apple TV+ ‘Lady in the Lake’ Limited Series Starring Natalie Portman & Moses Ingram

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the upcoming, seven-part limited series, “Lady in the Lake.” The Alma Har’el created and directed series stars award winning actress Natalie Portman, who also serves as executive producer and Emmy nominated Moses Ingram. Read more and watch the official trailer inside.

The series follows the disappearance of a young girl, which grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966. The lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger.

From visionary director Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams. Starring alongside Portman and Ingram in the series are Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

The series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, July 19, 2024, followed by episodes every Friday through August 23, 2024.

Hailing from FIFTH SEASON, “Lady in the Lake” is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America, and is created, executive produced, written and directed by Har’el alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett. In addition to starring, Portman serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Sophie Mas. Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée serve as executive producers for Crazyrose, and Julie Gardner executive produces for Bad Wolf America. Layne Eskridge, Amy Kaufman, Boaz Yakin and author Lippmann also executive produce. The soundtrack has been composed by Marcus Norris, the founder and artistic director of the South Side Symphony. The live performances were composed and produced by the critically acclaimed, Bekon, a Grammy-nominated producer known for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s albums DAMN. and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Watch the trailer below:

