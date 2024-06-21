Listen Live
Celebrity

Rihanna Makes History As The New Face Of Christian Dior’s J’Adore

The multihyphenate star continues to make waves as the queen of all things luxury, fashion, and beauty.

Published on June 21, 2024

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Here comes Rihanna with another one – another iconic beauty business move that is.

Rihanna has been named the new face of Christian Dior’s iconic fragrance, J’Adore. She succeeds Charlize Theron, who has been the perfume’s celebrity spokesperson for decades.

Ri Ri is the first Black woman to hold the title.

J’Adore, which translates to “I adore” in French, has been a renowned scent for over two decades. It is known for its empowering, carefree, and joyful spirit. Old-school glamour girls know of J’Adore.

Rihanna aims to combine her culture and creativity with the history of Christian Dior.

Rihanna discussed the perfume’s history and importance in a Women’s Wear Daily  statement: “The scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

The new J’Adore job isn’t Rihanna’s first foray into the world of Dior.  She is a fan of the brand and worked with them on an eyewear line in 2016.  This new chapter takes their partnership to a new level, solidifying Rihanna’s status as a global fashion icon.

Christian Dior : Street Style - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Vanni Bassetti / Getty

Rihanna and Christian Dior J’Adore announce their new collab on Instagram.

The “Umbrella” singer dropped her first official editorial shot with the brand on Tuesday, June 18, to mark the historic beauty moment. The Instagram uploaded image features the Bajan beauty in a fit fans should recognize. The singer already turned heads while wearing it to the brand’s Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2024.

In the photo, Ri Ri is clad in all black and surrounded by a dark-shaded background. She wears an off-the-shoulder textured puffer jacket, black leather gloves, and a black hat. Her accessories – oversized shades and a diamond necklace – add even more mystery and glamour.

“Parfums Christian Dior is truly delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty, and universal appeal now embody the world of J’adore,” captioned Rihanna’s fashion flick on Instagram. Since Tuesday, the post has received more than 238,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

News of Rihanna’s new Dior partnership follows her fabulous Fenty Hair launch in Los Angeles on June 11. The multihyphenate continues to make waves as the queen of all things luxury, fashion, and beauty.

We can’t wait to see what’s next.

Rihanna Makes History As The New Face Of Christian Dior’s J’Adore  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

