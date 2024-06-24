Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Replaces Tyler, the Creator As Lollapalooza Headliner

Megan Thee Stallion, currently twerking across the country with GloRilla on her Hot Girl Summer tour, will fill in for Tyler at Lollapalooza while Sabrina Carpenter takes his spot at Outside Lands.

Published on June 24, 2024

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is not missing any opportunities to bless a concert stage this summer.

Fresh off of ripping the stage at Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap, aka the Pop Out Concert, Tyler, the Creator, broke the bad news to his fans on social media that he won’t be performing at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands music festivals.

“i hate saying this but i have to cancel [my performances at] lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were,” the 33-year-old Hip-Hop star told his follers on X, formerly Twitter.

He continued, “i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love.”

As for the reasoning for the pullout, the Chicago music festival said, “Tyler, the Creator will not be able to perform this year,” while Outside Lands claims he can no longer perform due “to personal reasons.”

Those excited to see the “Yonkers” crafter this year, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, are understandably disappointed in the news.

Lollapalooza & Outside Lands Wasted No Time Finding Replacements

But both Lollapalooza and Outside Lands didn’t waste any time filling in the massive void Tyler, the Creator left.

Thee Stallion also just performed at Bonnaroo in Tennessee.

While it may seem like summer concerts and music festivals aren’t as popular as they used to be, ask folks like Jennifer Lopez, who had to put their tours on ice; Megan Thee Stallion is currently living her best tour life.

We love to see it.

Megan Thee Stallion Replaces Tyler, the Creator As Lollapalooza Headliner  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

