Who’s Hot Contest [6/21]

Published on June 10, 2024

Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
Who's Hot Updated Graphic June 18 2024

Source: R1 / R1

Join Hot 1079 as we host the 7th annual who’s hot artist showcase, Friday June 21st  at Domaine Atlanta! And this year not only will we pick two artists who will open up Birthday Bash ATL at State Farm Arena, but the grand prize winner will also receive a recording contract courtesy of Block ENT and Stoner Road Music!

There will be celebrity performances by BHM Pezzy, Derez Deshon, OJ da Juice Man, PBE Pluto, Sticky Lo, J. Lock and more!

Doors open at 7pm and everyone is free until 9pm!

