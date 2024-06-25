Listen Live
News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Will Smith will hop back in time as the Fresh Prince and will deliver a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

European premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Will Smith and his slow but steady return to public life after the stirring Oscars incident has largely been received well by fans and the media and now there is a new development. Will Smith aka the Fresh Prince, will make a return to music by performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards this coming weekend.

Details are scant but as Variety reports, Will Smith will deliver a new track to the masses but there isn’t much known about the sound or direction. Further, it isn’t known if DJ Jazzy Jeff will be on the 1s and 2s behind him as he hits the stages.

Related Stories

With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and a run of press tours in support of the movie, Smith seems to be at ease with being back in the spotlight although the topic of the Chris Rock slap will always hover over him. Variety added in its post that Smith is reportedly working on new music, and mentioned Smith appearing alongside J Balvin at Coachella earlier this year.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. Taraji P. Henson will resume hosting duties and Usher will be given the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Learn more about the 2024 BET Awards here.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
23 items

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Nene Leakes Returns To Reality TV With New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

36 items

Stone Soul 2024: Our Favorite Moments

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close