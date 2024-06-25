Listen Live
Lifestyle

Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers

Anderson .Paak explore nature with the 2024 Lexus GX as he explores the California landscape via the Destination .Paak campaign.

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Anderson .Paak X Lexus X Amazon Music - Destination .Paak

Summer is here and while live music events have been cruising along all through the spring season, this is the time most folks get outside and amongst it. Anderson .Paak, one of the most talented performers in music today, partnered with Lexus and Amazon Music for a new campaign to encourage music lovers to get and take in some live shows.

Announced on World Music Day (June 21), Anderson .Paak is joining forces with Lexus, the luxury division of the Toyota Motor Corporation, along with Amazon Music to launch the “Destination .Paak – The Lexus GX Remix” campaign.

The campaign released a video for a reimagined version of .Paak’s “Celebrate” track from his 2016 album, Malibu, features the singer, drummer, and rapper exploring nature and the great outdoors while driving the 2024 Lexus GX. The Lexus GX is a sleek yet rugged SUV that seems to align well with .Paak’s “breezy” (real ones know) image but also how versatile of an artist he is.

Anderson .Paak X Lexus X Amazon Music - Destination .Paak

Source: Lexus / Amazon Music

“After fifteen years in the music game, I’m trying to stay inspired and impress my kids,” said Anderson .Paak. “I find that getting out in nature can be both humbling and reinvigorating. That’s why this World Music Day, whether it’s a public park performance or organized outdoor concert, I’m inviting my fans to join me in getting outside to celebrate music.”

“The Lexus GX is meant for all of life’s adventures, both on and off-road,” said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus Marketing. “It was a great fit for Anderson .Paak’s re-release of the ‘Celebrate’ music video as he showcases the GX’s rugged resilience and luxury craftsmanship throughout his own music journey. Like Anderson .Paak, we hope more people are inspired to find their own outdoor adventures.”

Anderson .Paak X Lexus X Amazon Music - Destination .Paak

Source: Lexus / Amazon Music

For fans wanting to learn more about “Destination .Paak,” and Anderson .Paak’s new campaign with Lexus and Amazon Music, we invite you to visit destinationPaak.com to check out “Celebrate” and view other exclusive content, including a dope playlist, connected to the campaign.

To learn more about the 2024 Lexus GX, click here.

Photo: Lexus/Amazon Music

SEE ALSO

Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
23 items

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Nene Leakes Returns To Reality TV With New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

36 items

Stone Soul 2024: Our Favorite Moments

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close