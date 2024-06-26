Hampton University Announces New School Of Religion

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Hampton University recently announced its launch of the School of Religion and a special partnership with the Church of God in Christ Second Jurisdiction in Virginia at the Hampton Ministers Conference.

Reverend Dr. Debra L. Haggins has been appointed as the founding dean of the school, alongside 32 new professors.

“It’s more than a dream come true. It’s much needed at this time in the life of the Black church and the Black community. Churches need as much support and assistance as we can give them,” Rev. Haggins said, according

According to Word in Black, Haggins isn’t the only reverend joining the team of faculty. Reverend Drew Kyndall Ross, senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Hackensack, New Jersey, has taken on the role of professor in the new school. With a passion for teaching at seminary level, the opportunity to do so at Hampton has been a dream come true for Reverend Ross.

“The opportunity at Hampton has been a dream come true. It gives me a chance to teach in a field of study that I love. It also allows me to make an impact on preachers who are seeking to sharpen their skills. I am looking forward to this new journey as an extension of my preaching and pastoral ministry,” Ross said.

The school of religion is currently operating and has already integrated its partnership with the Church of God in Christ (C.O.G.I.C), one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world.

“The collaboration between C.O.G.I.C. and Hampton University’s School of Religion is a remarkable opportunity to enhance spiritual education and leadership,” Bishop Michael B. Golden Jr., one of the youngest bishops of C.O.G.I.C, shared. “We are honored to be the inaugural partner in this endeavor, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our communities and beyond.”

The School of Religion offers a broad spectrum of programs and initiatives ranging from degree programs, continuing education, and research and publications to custom-built online classes for those interested.

“The School of Religion is a dream realized for Hampton University and the faith community,” Haggins said. “This institution will provide a comprehensive and inclusive platform for theological education, research, and spiritual development. We are excited about our partnership with C.O.G.I.C. and we’re committed to fostering a new generation of leaders who are well-equipped to address the challenges of our time.”

Applications are being accepted for the doctoral level through July 15, and all other levels through July 30.

Hampton University Announces New School Of Religion was originally published on elev8.com