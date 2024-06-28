Listen Live
News

MAGA Minion Lauren Boebert Admits To Wearing Bootleg Trump Sneakers

That Cult 45 really is something else sometimes...

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
CONGRESSWOMAN LAUREN BOEBERT

Source: AAron Ontiveroz / Getty

Donald Trump’s attempt to court black and brown voters by dropping limited edition gold sneakers might’ve failed miserably as mostly white MAGA cult members purchased the $400 bricks. It seems like one of his most loyal followers in Congress couldn’t get herself a pair and was relegated to copping a pair of bootlegs.

According to Raw Story, controversial congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently celebrated her surprise Republican primary win in Denver, Colorado by wearing a pair of the MAGA grails, but interestingly enough she admitted they weren’t an authentic pair. Apparently Donald Trump had no problem endorsing her for the 4th Congressional District in eastern Colorado, but stopped short of blessing her with an official pair of “Air Con’s.”

Related Stories

Still, her devotion to her orange overlord is so deep she felt the need to rock a pair by any means necessary on her “big” night and settled for a pair of fugazi “Insurrection 6’s.” Now as disturbing as that is, it pales in comparison to the fact that this transphobic/Beetlejuice “enthusiast” continues to convince swaths of people to keep her employed as a congresswoman of the United States of America. But that’s neither here nor there.

Raw Story reports:

“These are very China, but I’m okay with that,” Boebert said, laughing. “If I could’ve bought the OGs, I would have.”

The originals have already sold out, according to GetTrumpSneakers.com, and remain on pre-order status with an estimated shipping date of sometime next month.

Trump announced the launch of 1,000 custom limited edition “Never Surrender High Tops,” which are reflective gold and feature American flag uppers, with metallic stars on the back and a “T” embossed in the leather, at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia in February.

Not for nothing but we feel like fake Trump sneakers are actually more in-tune with who the man actually is. MAGA hats made in China and fake Trump sneakers should be the everyday attire of his hardcore cult followers. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Lauren Boebert’s admission to rocking fake Trump kicks? Did she play herself or was she right on brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

SEE ALSO

MAGA Minion Lauren Boebert Admits To Wearing Bootleg Trump Sneakers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

MAGA Minion Lauren Boebert Admits To Wearing Bootleg Trump Sneakers

Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles

Megan Thee Stallion Will Set The Tone For The 2024 BET Awards With Opening Performance

6 items

How Did They Not Make It?! XXL 2024 Freshman Class Snubs

27 items

27 songs for H.E.R.’s 27th Birthday

329 items

Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year

8 items

Giddy Up: Sandy Cheeks Is On A Mission To Save Bikini Bottom In New Netflix Film

12 items

Shaq’s 1996 Album With Unreleased Nas & Jay-Z Collab Is Finally Hitting Streaming Service

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close