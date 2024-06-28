MAGA Minion Lauren Boebert Admits To Wearing Bootleg Trump Sneakers

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump’s attempt to court black and brown voters by dropping limited edition gold sneakers might’ve failed miserably as mostly white MAGA cult members purchased the $400 bricks. It seems like one of his most loyal followers in Congress couldn’t get herself a pair and was relegated to copping a pair of bootlegs.

According to Raw Story, controversial congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently celebrated her surprise Republican primary win in Denver, Colorado by wearing a pair of the MAGA grails, but interestingly enough she admitted they weren’t an authentic pair. Apparently Donald Trump had no problem endorsing her for the 4th Congressional District in eastern Colorado, but stopped short of blessing her with an official pair of “Air Con’s.”

Still, her devotion to her orange overlord is so deep she felt the need to rock a pair by any means necessary on her “big” night and settled for a pair of fugazi “Insurrection 6’s.” Now as disturbing as that is, it pales in comparison to the fact that this transphobic/Beetlejuice “enthusiast” continues to convince swaths of people to keep her employed as a congresswoman of the United States of America. But that’s neither here nor there.

Raw Story reports:

“These are very China, but I’m okay with that,” Boebert said, laughing. “If I could’ve bought the OGs, I would have.”

The originals have already sold out, according to GetTrumpSneakers.com, and remain on pre-order status with an estimated shipping date of sometime next month.

Trump announced the launch of 1,000 custom limited edition “Never Surrender High Tops,” which are reflective gold and feature American flag uppers, with metallic stars on the back and a “T” embossed in the leather, at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia in February.

Not for nothing but we feel like fake Trump sneakers are actually more in-tune with who the man actually is. MAGA hats made in China and fake Trump sneakers should be the everyday attire of his hardcore cult followers. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Lauren Boebert’s admission to rocking fake Trump kicks? Did she play herself or was she right on brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

MAGA Minion Lauren Boebert Admits To Wearing Bootleg Trump Sneakers was originally published on hiphopwired.com