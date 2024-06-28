Groundbreaking Film ‘Tale Of The Tape’, Shares the Story of the Mix Tape

‘Tale Of The Tape’,” a groundbreaking documentary, tells the story of the mix tape. Before the digital era ushered in curated playlists and streaming services, DJs reigned supreme as the tastemakers and gatekeepers of hip-hop music. Through their coveted mixes, DJs not only set the rhythm of the streets but also served as the ultimate arbiter of an artist’s prowess and potential. The mixtape, with its raw and unfiltered essence, became a badge of honor for aspiring rappers, signaling their arrival on the scene and paving the way for future success.

Malik Buie : “I love hip hop. I’ve been documenting the culture and producing for many years. The one common theme between producers and artists was the mix tape. The mix tape helped them start their career and catapult them to success.”

DJ Envy: “The DJ is what creates everything. The DJ is one of the most important things when it comes to hip hop. But time after time it feels like the.DJ is left off. The film really tells the story of a lost art, that it was the DJ that was the soundtrack. “

The documentary features never-before-seen performance footage of titans such as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, wide-ranging interviews with Kid Capri, DJ Clue, DJ Drama. industry veteran Lenny S., and the legend the late Prodigy, among others.

“The mixtape is almost like you telling people I’m worthy enough for you to be my fan or consumer. And then when you put out your real music, they will support it.

The mixtape is crucial” shares J. Cole.

“A mixtape is the rawest way of getting your music out.” Big Sean reveals in the film.

“The mixtape was my graduation into producing.” Swizz Beatz states.

The film, which Osorio says took 10 years to make, delves into dramatic episodes including the FBI raid of DJ Drama with a swat team strapped with M-16s when he was at the height of his fame as a mixtape king. He had everything taken away. After the raid, he wound up targeted, arrested and jailed – a martyr for mixtape culture. When Drama found out his arrest was made in conjunction with the RIAA — the same trade organization whose seal appears on the gold and platinum plaques hanging in his offices — it felt deeper than a personal betrayal. It was a betrayal of hip-hop. Drama was charged with a Georgia state law that made it illegal to sell CDs without putting your name and address on them —and they added a RICO charge because they were mass distributing the CDs.

Ultimately, the charges were “dead docketed,” meaning Drama wasn’t prosecuted, but the charges could be reinstated at any time.

Malik Buie: “For them to roll in there with such force as if there was some nefarious crimes being committed. For them to freeze their bank accounts and to take their cars and put holes in the wall of the studio over some mix tapes is really outrageous.”

The film also documents the beef DJ Envy created with Biggie .

DJ Envy: “I got a call about a new Tupac dis record ‘Hit Him Up’. I was the first DJ to play it, I know Big and Puff was mad, but I was getting my foot in the door and I had it first. And that’s where it started. Another time I played the reference track ‘Pray for My Downfall’, which was on Biggie’s album. I was trying to make a name for myself but I knew what it would do. Biggie, Puff and Lil Cease were very upset with me. Thank God we’re cool now, so I’m laughing about it now. But, back then it wasn’t nothing to laugh at.”

