Atlanta Native Nicky Crawford Starts Mobile Laundry Service For Those In Need

Published on June 28, 2024

One selfless Atlanta resident is making a huge difference in his community. Nicky Crawford hopes to support the city’s growing unhoused population through his new initiative. Read more about how he’s started an innovative mobile laundry service, benefitting those in need.

Crawford is doing something meaningful for his community. The Atlanta native has converted a school bus into a mobile laundry service, delivering clean clothes and empowering those in need to feel confident and restored.

Local Atlanta news network 11 Alive reported that Crawford enlisted a team of engineering students from Georgia Tech to help bring his vision to life with his retirement funds. The vehicle is now a fully functioning mobile laundry room specifically serving the unhoused community.

“What we’re trying to do is get them clothes they can have for the week so they can change clothes because a lot of times it’s not them that smell, it’s the clothes,” Crawford shared his vision with 11 Alive.

Crawford came up with the idea of a mobile laundry service after launching his business, Flowing with Blessings Inc. The initiative involves a shower trailer that assists those who have been without a home for years and struggle to maintain basic hygiene and health needs.

The businessman is making a difference by focusing on an underserved community and offering them the essential services to help them feel good about themselves and feel supported.

Crawford first announced and unveiled the laundry bus Juneteenth 2024 in downtown Atlanta. He and his family joined forces with local organizations to provide people with haircuts, hot meals, and a space to relax and be comfortable in their skin.

“I tell them when they come here, this is a family environment. We want you to come here. Feel comfortable. Get you something to eat. Get you a shower,” Crawford said to the news outlet.

Why’s Crawford on a personal mission to serve? He simply stated, “I have always had a love for people who were less fortunate because I think I told you … other than the grace of God, this could be me.”

Atlanta Native Nicky Crawford Starts Mobile Laundry Service For Those In Need  was originally published on globalgrind.com

