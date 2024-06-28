Listen Live
The Rock & Captain America Search For Santa Claus In New ‘RED ONE’ Trailer

Could 'RED ONE' be a new holiday classic? We'll have to wait and see...

Published on June 28, 2024

Red One

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

While comic book fans await word on whether Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson will actually take on the role of Apocalypse in one of Marvel’s future X-Men films, the wrestler-turned-actor will be starring in a new film alongside Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Red One

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy-action holiday film RED ONE and truth be told it actually looks pretty damn entertaining. After Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped from the North Pole, his right-hand man (The Rock) is tasked with the mission of tracking him down and to help him do so they call on the talents of a non-believer in Chris Evans. After being reluctantly pulled into the search and rescue mission, Evans is exposed to the fantasy world that exists outside of the reality everyday human beings are used to.

Red One

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

From talking Polar bears to slap fighting competitions held by Krampus, the trailer to RED ONE really seems like it’ll be a fun experience for both kids and adults alike.

Check out the trailer to RED ONE below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out when it hits theaters on November 15.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

