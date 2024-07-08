The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia and Christian Siriano go together real bad. The beloved actress and singer was a vision of perfection in white at the 44th annual PBS’ A Captial Fourth concert where she sang the Star Spangled Banner in a gorgeous mermaid cut midi Christian Siriano dress. Styled by the wardrobe magician D Hawkins, Fantasia’s vocals weren’t the only show-stopping element during her performance, on-lookers couldn’t help but marvel at her perfect glam and divine look.

Fantasia’s Dress

Fantasia’s dress is elevated by her effortless hair and flawless makeup. With Derickus Crawford the golden fingers behind her mane and Blessed Hands on the beat, there are multiple people on a team to thank for Fantasia’s perfectly executed white look. Hawkins complete the look with strappy white sandals from Kandee and jewelry from Simon G. Jewelry.

Fantasia has been slaying the fashion scene since putting her best stiletto forward on The Color Purple promo trail – establishing herself and her stylist D. Hawkins as a force.

In an interview with Essence, D Hawkins opened up about working with Fantasia for over seven years, inspirations for her style, and elevating Fantasia’s style.

According to Hawkins, he and Fantasia have been slaying as a matchmade-in-fashion heaven duo for years, but Fantasia’s role in The Color Purple put her on the world stage. He drew from influences like Audrey Hepburn and Diana Ross.

“I think that when you’re dealing with a curvy girl when you’re dealing with a woman of color [who is a] brown-skinned woman, plus a woman that does have tattoos, it is important to really take the focus away from those elements and just basically have [people] look at [her] for just being undeniably fashionable,” he said.

Fantasia Is Perfection In A White Christian Siriano Dress For 4th Of July Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com