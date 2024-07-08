Listen Live
Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

Published on July 8, 2024

reality star KeKe Jabbar from 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Source: KEKE JABBAR / Instagram

Earlier this week, reality fans were shocked to learn the loss of beloved reality star KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville.’ She was 42 years old.

Social media personality Marcella Speaks announced Jabbar’s death on July 3rd after she was given a statement from Jabbar’s family and shared that Jabbar died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.”

On Friday (July 5), YouTube star JoAnn Jenkins, a close friend of Jabbar revealed that she passed away after falling asleep in her garage inside her vehicle with the engine running.

“So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage,” Jenkins said during a live stream. “He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn’t breathing. Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn’t. Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That’s it. That is all.”

Despite the circumstances, Jenkins insisted it was not an act of suicide.

“Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life. Keke loved life. Keke was not ready to leave life. She wasn’t ready to leave her children, her husband or her family.”

