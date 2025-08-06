Drake Trolls Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy
Petty King: Drake Trolls Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy
As per Complex, Drake decided to take a petty shot against one of his longtime detractors, Anthony Fantano. Last week, the YouTube star’s past came back to bite him in a big way. A clip of Fantano quoting someone referring to him as a “n****r faggot” resurfaced. And as expected, the video quickly gained traction online forcing him to address the matter. “In case you haven’t noticed, I’m getting torn apart on Twitter,” Fantano said. “The discourse seems to have reached a fever pitch that’s making a lot of people concerned and angry and even thinking I’m covertly a racist, bigoted person. Now, these are the same sorts of allegations that I have fought against and won before.”
He went on to explain the situation and made it clear that he was repeating what was said to him. “I am quoting someone, even in the tightly edited state this clip has been presented in,” he added. “The reason I’m doing so is to voice disagreement with calling people racial and homophobic slurs as a bit, which was what the original content I was quoted was doing. He himself has since apologized for this whole era of his career.” Fantano would eventually admit he could have handled the encounter better saying “the fact of the matter is, I could have and should have just censored myself while pointing this out.”
Drake took the opportunity to make fun of him and posted a photo of Anthony Fantano on his Instagram Story with several laughing emojis across his signature mustache. Champagne Papi took offense when The Needle Drop host claimed the “God’s Plan” MC sent him a vegan cookie recipe over Instagram. In turn, Drake took issue with the deep fake and dissed him in a way Fantano reviews albums. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence,” Drake wrote in a direct message.
You can see Anthony Fantano discuss the situation below.
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
Petty King: Drake Trolls Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer