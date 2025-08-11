Ice-T Tapped To Host 2025 CLUE Awards
Ice-T, a longtime cast member of the popular Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, knows a bit about how true crime and storytelling go hand in hand. The veteran rapper and actor has been tapped to host this year’s CLUE Awards, hosted by CrimeCon, which highlights the true crime genre.
In an exclusive report from Variety, Ice-T will serve as the host for the 2025 CLUE Awards next month at CrimeCon, and will be joined by CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker, ABC News’ John Quiñones, Dr. Ann Burgess, and Matt Murphy.
For this year’s CLUE Awards, the categories include television outstanding docuseries, television outstanding episodic series, television outstanding scripted series, podcast outstanding docuseries, podcast outstanding episodic series, publication book of the year, and documentary outstanding documentary film.
The 2025 CLUE Awards will take place on Sept. 6 at CrimeCon, which is held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colo. To learn more and to view the nominations, click here.
—
Photo: Getty
