Bling Bling: Toni Braxton Posts Wedding Ring To Celebrate Anniversary With Birdman

Toni Braxton is letting it be known that she is a married woman and that her beau—assumed to be Birdman—spared no expense on her diamond ring.

The legendary songstress posted a “Happy Anniversary” photo that featured a stunning yellow diamond on her left hand with a bouquet of orchids. She has been rumored to be betrothed to the No. 1 Stunna a few times over the years but it seems that they may have finally made it official in August 2024 though she filed for divorce just two weeks later, as previously reported by BOSSIP. Fans were shocked to find that the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” singer was dating Birdman when he appeared on an episode of her reality show Braxton Family Values back in 2017.

Though the pair has never confirmed their union, they’ve never denied it either. Braxton was previously married to Keri Lewis, with whom she shares two children, Denim and Diesel, while Birdman waited, it seems, for the right woman to make him hang up his bachelor ways. As a couple, the pair seems to be pretty private, so Toni’s post was very uncharacteristic of their otherwise nonexistent acknowledgment of their coupledom.

Chances are everyone would have been left in the dark about their marriage had news of Toni’s filing for divorce not been made public. However, it seems that Birdman convinced her that their love was worth fighting for and now they’re celebrating one year of marital bliss. She called off the divorce in Jan. 2025, and the “Bling Bling” rapper signed off on the documents. In 2023, Toni shut down rumors of marriage between them and went a step further by calling him her “dear friend” before saying they were both single.

“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single.”

The one time the “Breathe Again” singer did confirm their relationship, she glowingly shared that their love story was unexpected, saying,

“[He was] my bestie for like 15 or 16 years. He has come to my baby showers, my plays, my shows. I never thought we would be dating or getting married.”

She continued,

“Every night, he would ask me, ‘Are you okay? Are you good?’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a great guy!'”

She also revealed that she was shocked when Birdman revealed his true feelings for her, especially when she learned that he’d been in love with her during her marriage to Lewis. During his first appearance on BFV, the New Orleans representer played it cool when meeting the legendary singer’s father, but made it clear that she had his heart.

The Cash Money Records CEO first popped the question in 2018, but the pair later called off their engagement for undisclosed reasons in 2019. Despite their on-again, off-again relationship pattern, it seems like they’ve finally found a way to let love win! Happy Anniversary to Toni and Birdman. Maybe one day we’ll get a look at their official wedding pictures.

