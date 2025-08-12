HBCU Pride & Tradition: The Orange Blossom Classic’s Executive Director Kendra Bullock-Major Talks FAMU & Howard’s Historic Showdown [Exclusive]

This Labor Day weekend, Miami will transform into more than a sun-soaked city and become the beating heart of a historic HBCU tradition; The Orange Blossom Classic.

Source: Orange Blossom Classic

Nearly a century old, the Classic stands as a testament to resilience, culture, and community, bringing Florida A&M University and Howard University back to the national stage for a rivalry steeped in legacy and Black excellence.

Born in 1933, the Classic was a beacon during segregation, a rare stage where Black colleges could showcase athletic prowess and cultural pride. For decades, the event was revered as the Black National Championship, drawing thousands to celebrate sportsmanship and spirit. After a pause in 1978, the Classic slipped from view—until a passionate revival effort by Executive Director Kendra Bullock-Major resurrected it in 2021, breathing new life into this storied showdown.

Source: Orange Blossom Classic

“The Orange Blossom Classic has a very, very rich history,” Bullock-Major told BOSSIP. “It was an opportunity for historically Black colleges and universities to showcase their talent on the field because, of course, due to segregation, we were not able to attend or play other universities.”

Its comeback, which happened in 2021, was perfectly timed amid a cultural renaissance, coinciding with social movements and the rise of new HBCU stars like Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Today, the classic serves as a weeklong celebration, filled with career fairs, symposiums on sports and entertainment, women’s conferences, and vibrant community outreach that stretches far beyond the gridiron.

Source: Howard University

The significance of this moment holds a personal meaning for Bullock-Major, whose family heritage is deeply intertwined with HBCU culture. Growing up in North Carolina, she was surrounded by relatives who proudly attended historically Black colleges—her mother is a Shaw University alumna, her sister graduated from North Carolina Central, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins share the same bond.

“It was just a matter of, okay, which classic are we going to this week? Whose homecoming are we going to support this year?”

Although she did not attend Florida A&M, Bullock-Major has maintained a strong connection to the university.

“My dad is a huge FAMU Marching 100 fan. My younger sister went to FAMU. I told my dad, ‘I didn’t go to FAMU, but I’m going to bring FAMU to you.’” Source: FAMU

This deep-rooted family tradition helped fuel Bullock-Major’s passion to bring the Orange Blossom Classic back to life.

The 2025 Orange Blossom Classic Features FAMU Vs. Howard

The 2025 Classic is particularly special as it revives the inaugural matchup between Florida A&M and Howard, two powerhouse HBCUs with rich academic and athletic legacies.

Source: Orange Blossom Classic

“It’s a rematch of the 2023 National Championship,” Bullock-Major explained to BOSSIP.

“Even if you take football out of it, both of them being the number one public and the number one private school HBCUs in the country—it’s just really special.” She continued,

“This was well over 10 years in the making. I’ve always told my children, you finish what you start. This wasn’t easy. But they were my motivation to keep going.” With that perseverance fueling the Classic’s growth, the event now provides student-athletes with rare visibility on a national stage.

Played in an NFL stadium and broadcast on ESPN, it’s a platform few will experience, and one that opens doors beyond football. Admissions teams from visiting schools also seize the opportunity to recruit from a region they might not otherwise reach.

Yet, the Classic’s magic extends well beyond sport.

This year, the event partners with Florida International University Athletics for One Big Community Weekend: Two Games. One Weekend. All Vibes. The collaboration launches on August 29, as FIU hosts Bethune-Cookman University, before Saturday’s highlight: the Orange Blossom Classic showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

The weekend pulses with energy: from discounted tickets to a spirited OBC Tailgate Pep Rally featuring drumlines representing all four schools, to mascot crossovers and a welcome reception with actress Wendy Raquel Robinson as keynote speaker.

FIU’s F1RST NIGHT celebration even offers OBC internship and volunteer opportunities for students, deepening the event’s educational reach.

Three Florida-rooted head coaches — Willie Simmons of FIU, James Colzie III of FAMU, and Larry Scott of Howard — bring hometown pride and passion to the field, amplifying the weekend’s sense of homegrown excellence.

For Kendra Bullock-Major, the Classic is more than an event, it’s a decade-long dream and a legacy she’s determined to pass on.

Source: Orange Blossom Classic

“I didn’t really set out to be one of the few,” she says. “I just wanted to bring this back so kids could experience the culture and excitement of HBCU football.” Her words echo a broader message of persistence, representation, and community, a call for future generations to carry the torch.

As the Orange Blossom Classic continues to bloom, it remains a vibrant reminder of history and hope — a celebration where the past meets the present, and where Black excellence is on full display in Miami’s spotlight.

For those interested in attending the Orange Blossom Classic or learning more, information and tickets are available at orangeblossomclassic.com, and updates can be followed on social media @OrangeBlossomFC.

The post HBCU Pride & Tradition: The Orange Blossom Classic’s Executive Director Kendra Bullock-Major Talks FAMU & Howard’s Historic Showdown [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

HBCU Pride & Tradition: The Orange Blossom Classic’s Executive Director Kendra Bullock-Major Talks FAMU & Howard’s Historic Showdown [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com