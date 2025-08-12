Trump Deploys National Guard in D.C. Amid Crime Concerns
President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is assuming temporary federal control of Washington, D.C.’s police department and deploying the National Guard to assist in curbing crime in the nation’s capital.
“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people, and we’re not going to let it happen anymore. We’re not going to take it,” Trump said.
Citing “special conditions of an emergency nature” under the Home Rule Act, Trump declared a public safety emergency, giving him authority to direct the Metropolitan Police Department.
While the Home Rule Act limits certain federal actions, it allows the president to mobilize the D.C. National Guard without local approval.
Guard members will not have arrest powers but will work alongside local and federal law enforcement agencies to provide support.
Trump Deploys National Guard in D.C. Amid Crime Concerns was originally published on wbt.com
