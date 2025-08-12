Listen Live
News

Trump Deploys National Guard in D.C. Amid Crime Concerns

While the Home Rule Act limits certain federal actions, it allows the president to mobilize the D.C. National Guard without local approval.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-WASHINGTON
Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is assuming temporary federal control of Washington, D.C.’s police department and deploying the National Guard to assist in curbing crime in the nation’s capital.

“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people, and we’re not going to let it happen anymore. We’re not going to take it,” Trump said.

Citing “special conditions of an emergency nature” under the Home Rule Act, Trump declared a public safety emergency, giving him authority to direct the Metropolitan Police Department.

While the Home Rule Act limits certain federal actions, it allows the president to mobilize the D.C. National Guard without local approval.

Guard members will not have arrest powers but will work alongside local and federal law enforcement agencies to provide support.

SEE ALSO

Trump Deploys National Guard in D.C. Amid Crime Concerns  was originally published on wbt.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

16 Items

Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup

3 Items

Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

5 Items

Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close