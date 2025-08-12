AOL to Disconnect Dial-Up for Good in 2025
After more than 30 years, AOL is officially retiring its dial-up internet service.
The company announced on its website that the service will end on September 30, 2025, marking the conclusion of the nostalgic era defined by its trademark connection tones, the beeps, screeches, and static that once signaled a gateway to the online world.
Once a trailblazer in internet connectivity, AOL’s decision closes a major chapter in web history.
“AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025, this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued,” the company said.
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
AOL to Disconnect Dial-Up for Good in 2025 was originally published on wbt.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer