Young Thug Seems To Sneak Diss Former Homie Gunna On New Track

Everybody knows things between Young Thug and Gunna aren’t cool anymore, but now the gloves are off.

Published on August 13, 2025

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It all traces back to the YSL RICO case and a feeling that someone switched up. Now, the beef’s spilling straight into their music.

A leaked snippet, supposedly from Lil Baby’s new album, dropping August 15, has Thugger throwing shade at Gunna: “Only reason I f*ked with you, Gunna, it was ’cause of Troup.” He’s talking about King Troup, a mentor they both looked up to, which makes it sound like Thug’s loyalty to Gunna was never real. Some fans call it cap as Thug & Wunna were inseparable at one point in time.

Meanwhile, Gunna just dropped his album The Last Wun on August 8, his final project under YSL, featuring Offset, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Nechie, and Asake. No Young Thug in sight, not a surprise at this point.

On his track Prototype, Gunna fires back: “N*gga had tweeted my name, must’ve had to be a typo.” That’s likely aimed at Thug’s now-deleted tweet saying, “Gunna stop acting like we friends…”

Long story short—it’s all playing out in the bars now. Thug’s getting his shots off on Lil Baby’s album, Gunna’s sending his on his own.

