Metro Boomin Set For September Trial Over 2016 Rape Lawsuit

Metro Boomin is heading to court in September 2025 over a rape lawsuit. 

Published on August 15, 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa LeMaistre, who claims that Metro assaulted her in 2016 after a recording session at his California studio. She says that after taking Xanax and drinking alcohol, she blacked out, only to wake up in a different place with Metro assaulting her while she was too incapacitated to move or speak.

LeMaistre also claims that she became pregnant as a result of the assault, had an abortion, and believes that Metro’s 2017 song “Rap Saved Me” contains lyrics that reference what happened. The song includes a line about a woman who “fainted” after taking Xanax, which LeMaistre thinks is about her.

However, Metro has denied the accusations, saying the encounter was consensual. His legal team has called the lawsuit a “shakedown” and is preparing to fight the case in court. Metro also claims LeMaistre made up the story after taking ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drug, years later.

Efforts to settle the case in July 2025 failed, despite attempts with a retired judge. LeMaistre’s lawyer, Michael Willemin, says Metro hasn’t fully cooperated with the legal process, but they are pushing forward with the trial. Metro’s lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle, insists that Metro is innocent and will seek damages for malicious prosecution once the case is over.

With the trial set to begin on September 23, 2025, all eyes will be on how the case unfolds in court.

