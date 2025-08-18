Busta Rhymes Will Receive Hip Hop Icon Award During Harlem Week

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 51st annual Harlem Week is in full swing, celebrating the rich culture, history, and resilience of the city with a packed schedule of live and virtual events. This year’s festivities, themed “Celebrate Our Magic,” continue the tradition of honoring individuals who have made significant cultural contributions. One of this year’s most anticipated moments will be the presentation of the Hip Hop Icon Award to Busta Rhymes. Read more and find out how to attend inside.

The award will be presented during Harlem Day on Sunday (August 17), which is the grand finale of Harlem Week. Known for his lightning-fast lyrical delivery, explosive stage presence, and three decades of hits, Busta has solidified himself as one of hip hop’s most influential figures. The Brooklyn-born rapper, songwriter, and record producer has received multiple Grammy nominations, earned platinum and gold albums, and collaborated with legends across genres.

Harlem Week organizers selected Busta Rhymes for the Hip Hop Icon Award to recognize not only his artistic achievements but also his enduring influence on the culture and his commitment to representing New York City on the global stage. His dynamic performances, innovative videos, and unapologetic creativity have inspired generations of artists.

Harlem Day itself will be an all-day celebration, featuring three stages of live entertainment, the Harlem Health Village, Harlem Broadway Row, and a vibrant marketplace of hundreds of vendors offering food, art, crafts, and fashion. Attendees will enjoy performances spanning jazz, R&B, gospel, reggae, soca, Latin, and, of course, hip hop. Alongside Busta’s recognition, the day will include tributes to Congressman Charles B. Rangel, Dr. Hazel Dukes, and the late Harry Belafonte, as well as a Quincy Jones musical salute by Ray Chew.

Since its founding in 1974 by the late Hon. Percy Sutton, the week has grown from a single-day event to a multi-week festival attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from across the globe. Its mission has remained the same: to uplift Harlem through cultural programming, economic development, and community pride.

This year’s event lineup also includes the NYC Jobs & Career Fair, the Black Health Matters Summit, Summer in the City festivities, and an urban fashion show tribute to Harlem icon Momma Z. The celebration blends tradition and innovation, uniting generations under the banner of Harlem’s enduring magic.

Busta Rhymes’ honor at Harlem Week 2025 not only cements his place among hip hop’s elite but also emphasizes Harlem’s pivotal role in shaping the genre’s legacy.

Check out the full schedule of Harlem Week’s events here.

Busta Rhymes Will Receive Hip Hop Icon Award During Harlem Week was originally published on globalgrind.com