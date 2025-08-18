Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean Kingston Sentenced to Over Three Years in $1M Fraud Case

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

40th Anniversary American Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Sean Kingston is heading to federal prison after a jury found him guilty of orchestrating a scheme that prosecutors say used his fame to scam sellers out of luxury goods.

On Friday, the 35-year-old “Beautiful Girls” singer was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars. Prosecutors said Kingston, along with his mother Janice Eleanor Turner, promised luxury sellers exposure on his social media and then never paid up. Kingston’s mother received a five-year sentence last month.

RELATED: Sean Kingston & His Mother Found Guilty of Wire Fraud, Cried After Verdict Was Read

Investigators say the fraud ran from April 2023 through March 2024 and involved purchases like a bulletproof Escalade, high-end watches, and a massive LED TV. Court records show sellers were lured to Kisean Paul Anderson a.k.a Kingston upscale homes, where they were shown fake wire transfer receipts. Payments never arrived unless legal action forced them.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Anton called Kingston “a thief and a conman” addicted to a celebrity lifestyle he couldn’t afford. Kingston’s attorney argued he had little financial literacy, spending money as fast as he earned it in his teen-star days.

Kingston was arrested last year after a SWAT raid on his Florida mansion. He told the court he has started repaying victims and plans to settle all debts once he’s released.


SEE ALSO

Sean Kingston Sentenced to Over Three Years in $1M Fraud Case  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

16 Items

Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup

3 Items

Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

5 Items

Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close