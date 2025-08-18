Michigan Fined, Coach Faces Suspension in Sign-Stealing Fallout
The NCAA has dropped some monumental penalties on Michigan following its sign-stealing scheme, avoiding game bans but hitting the program where it hurts—and hard.
Beyond the $50,000 base fine, the school must cough up 10 percent of its entire football budget. That’s not all: Michigan also loses postseason revenue sharing for the next two seasons and faces an additional deduction equal to 10 percent of its 2025–26 football scholarships.
These costs collectively push the total financial impact well beyond $20 million.
Coach Sherrone Moore will sit out three full games in response to his role, including one added to the two-game suspension Michigan already self-imposed. The ruling comes at the close of a nearly two-year investigation into 11 violations, six of which were Level I—the NCAA’s most severe.
Former staffer Connor Stalions, identified as the ringleader, earned an eight-year show-cause order. His actions—scouting opponents in person and decomposing their signals—violated NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 and shook up an entire sport.
As Michigan turns toward its 2025 season, that shadow is poised to linger.
Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Schedule
Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule
Black Woman Sues University Of Michigan For ‘Racist’ Firing
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
Michigan Fined, Coach Faces Suspension in Sign-Stealing Fallout was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer