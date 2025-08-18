Rising Unemployment Among African-Americans Signals Economic Warning

Source: alfexe / Getty

The latest employment data reveals a troubling trend that economists are calling an early warning sign for the broader economy. Black unemployment reached 7.2% in July 2025, a sharp increase from 6.3% just one year ago and significantly higher than the national average of 4.2%. This surge represents more than just numbers—it serves as what experts describe as the “canary in the coal mine” for economic downturns.

Black Americans have historically faced the brunt of economic downturns first, and current data suggests this pattern continues. Black women have been particularly affected, with unemployment rising from 5.5% to 6.3% over the past year. Some states like Michigan are seeing Black unemployment rates near 10%, nearly double their overall state unemployment rates.

Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, explains that “the Black unemployment rate is always the first to go up” during economic slowdowns. This early indicator suggests potential challenges ahead for the broader labor market, as unemployment rates among other ethnic groups have already begun ticking upward.

Several interconnected factors contribute to this surge. Federal job cuts have disproportionately impacted Black workers, who comprise 18% of the federal workforce compared to 12% of the overall workforce. Agencies like the Department of Education, where Black employees make up 36% of staff, have experienced significant reductions.

The rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs has created what Andre Perry of the Brookings Institution calls an “antagonistic posture against the Black workforce.” While DEI programs had limitations, their elimination may be affecting Black hiring rates and career advancement opportunities.

Occupational segregation also plays a role, as Black workers are more concentrated in sectors experiencing job losses, including manufacturing and wholesale trade.



This trend signals broader economic challenges ahead. The concentration of job losses in specific communities and sectors suggests underlying structural issues that extend beyond cyclical economic changes. However, recognizing these early warning signs creates opportunities for proactive policy interventions and targeted support programs.

The rise in Black unemployment serves as both an economic indicator and a call for systemic change, highlighting the need for more resilient and equitable economic structures.

