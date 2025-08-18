Listen Live
News

LA Honors Nipsey Hussle With Metro Station Renaming

Los Angeles is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle in a big way.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nipsey Hussle x Puma dinner
Source: Jennifer Johnson / PUMA

Los Angeles is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle in a big way.

The Hyde Park Metro station, located at Crenshaw and Slauson, near where Nip grew up, will be temporarily renamed the Nipsey Hussle Station. The name change will last from Aug. 15 through Aug. 31. In addition to the name change, Metro will also release two special TAP cards featuring Nipsey Hussle.

One card shows an iconic photo taken by Jonathan Mannion of Nipsey standing at the Crenshaw and Slauson intersection. The other card shows him sitting in the back of a Metro bus, a simple but powerful reminder of his connection to the city. Only 12,000 of these cards will be made, and they’ll be available at select Metro stations including Hyde Park, now Nipsey Hussle Station, Crenshaw, Slauson, Compton, Hollywood/Vine, and Expo/Crenshaw, as well as Metro Customer Centers.

This tribute is part of Metro’s “Metro x Culture” campaign, which celebrates the people and culture that make Los Angeles unique. Nipsey wasn’t just a rapper, he was a community leader and businessman who gave back to his neighborhood and inspired people all over the world.

Renaming the station and creating these cards is a way for the city to remember and honor his impact. It’s a meaningful gesture that reminds people of Nipsey’s legacy every time they pass through that area or swipe their TAP card.

SEE ALSO

LA Honors Nipsey Hussle With Metro Station Renaming  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

16 Items

Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup

3 Items

Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

5 Items

Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close