Murphy Lee & Kyjuan Talk Vegan, Streaming, and St. Louis Culture
I recently caught up with Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the legendary St. Lunatics for an interview that blended nostalgia with fresh energy, touching on everything from tour life to the discipline and creativity that come with living a vegan lifestyle.
They shared behind-the-scenes stories of life on the road, the bond within the crew, and the ways they’ve continued to influence hip-hop culture since the early 2000s.
Murphy Lee opened up about his latest single, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” while hinting at future collaborations possibly even a St. Lunatics reunion. And, with Kyjuan’s fire in the mix, it’s clear they’re still evolving, still inspiring, and still leaving their mark on the culture.
Check out the full interview now.
Murphy Lee & Kyjuan Talk Vegan, Streaming, and St. Louis Culture was originally published on wiznation.com
