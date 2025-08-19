Clock It In Couture: Judith Leiber Sends Drew Sidora A Designer Bag After RHOA Reunion Drama

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

When the shade gets messy on Real Housewives of Atlanta, the best clapbacks don’t always come in words; sometimes they come in couture. After Shamea Morton accused Drew Sidora of carrying a fake Judith Leiber clutch during the Season 16 reunion, Drew didn’t cause a huge scene. She didn’t pull out a book of receipts.

Instead, she let the designer do the talking. And the message was crystal clear.

So – what exactly happened between Drew Sidora, Shamea, and the designer bag?

During the July 13 RHOA reunion, Shamea claimed Drew lies – and the source of one of her lies, according to the rookie housewife, was fashion. Shamea accused Drew of rocking a fake Judith Leiber bag on the show.

Instead, Shamea insisted that Drew carried a dupe from fast-fashion retailer Akira. Drew denied it, later reportedly hopping on IG Stories with proof of purchase.

But whether the original bag was real or not no longer matters.

Judith Leiber herself just delivered the ultimate clapback: a hand-encrusted, ethnic-inspired skull minaudière worth thousands. In an unboxing video, Drew smiled, thanked the designer, and shut down the chatter with the kind of couture clapback that only a Housewife could pull off. Clock it.

See Drew Sidora’s Judith Leiber-inspired editorial shoot

And in true housewives fashion, Drew leaned into the drama and staged a whole editorial moment to match. The photos weren’t just about showing off her new arm candy; they were about proving a point.

She wore a black double-breasted blazer mini dress completely drenched in rhinestones. The oversized clustered gems and tiny pavé details caught the light with every move, a perfect partner to her new crystal skull clutch. Her glam was just as on theme: rhinestones scattered across her eyelids and dramatic makeup.

It’s giving couture goth Barbie meets Atlanta glam – and we are here for it.

Why the fashion girlies love Judith Leiber…

Of course, it makes sense that Drew would go all out. Judith Leiber Couture isn’t just any label. The brand has been a red carpet staple for decades, beloved for its crystal-covered novelty clutches that double as conversation pieces.

From martini glasses to McDonald’s French fry boxes, lipstick tubes to New York Yankees fitted caps, Leiber’s creations are wearable art made for women who want to stand out. They aren’t for the faint of heart – they’re for the bold. And that makes Drew a perfect fit.

