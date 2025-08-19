Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

A former Love & Hip Hop Miami star is facing troubling allegations. The father of Amara La Negra‘s twin daughters, Allan Mueses, was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault. The accuser claims he treated her like “prey” and bragged about traumatizing her during the alleged assault.

Fans of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami will recognize Mueses from increasingly appearing on the show in recent seasons. After an on-again, off-again while Mueses was still married to another woman, the couple welcomed daughters Sumajestad Royalty De Los Santos (Your Majesty Royalty) and Sualteza Empress De Los Santos (Your Highness Empress) in 2022.

As Mueses continued to live in the Dominican Republic, Amara complained about parenting their “Royal Twins” alone. The 40-year-old recently began appearing on the show in Miami to coparent with his ex. Now, he faces criminal charges for a cold case rape from 2010, when he was in the U.S. as a foreign exchange student.

On July 31, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office issued a statement about the apprehension of Al Allan De Los Santos Mueses. After his arrest on July 11, he returned to Kalamazoo the same day on an extradition warrant. He previously studied at Western Michigan University from 2009 to 2013.

Mueses’ accuser met him as a 20-year-old fellow student who played sports with him. Immediately after she said the sexual assault took place in his apartment, she reported it to university police. The alleged victim underwent a forensic medical examination; however, police never charged Mueses at the time.

It seems that the evidence sat ignored for a decade and a half until the Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) took on the case. In 2016, SAKI launched to investigate and pursue cold case assaults from untested sexual assault evidence kits. The initiative reopened more than 200 cases spanning over 40 years.

“I remain grateful to our state’s devoted SAKI units and their efforts to bring about justice for victims of sexual assaults perpetrated years ago. Their commitment ensures that survivors have the opportunity to see their cases fully investigated and that perpetrators are held accountable,” Michigan Attorney General Dana said.

Allan Mueses’ Rape Accuser Says She Has Nightmares After He Told Her To “Think About This Every Night”

According to MLive, the woman, who remains anonymous, testified on Aug. 14 about the alleged assault that she said still haunts her. She became friendly with Allan Mueses as they played sports together at the WMU rec center. After one of their regular games together, the woman said she visited Mueses’ apartment.

She claimed he invited her into the bedroom to see a family photo and allegedly tried to undress her. The woman said she told Mueses, “I don’t want to do anything, I just kept repeating that over and over. I’m thinking, ‘My worst nightmare is about to happen.'”

The alleged victim said she tried to de-escalate by showing him her purity ring, or end the ordeal quickly by making him ejaculate faster. Yet she claimed he ignored her protests and continued to assault her while she disassociated from her body.

After Judge Kathleen Hemingway heard the horrifying testimony, she sent the district court case to the circuit court to proceed with a trial. Mueses pleaded not guilty to the four charges, which include First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct – Personal Injury.

On Aug. 8, Mueses posted a $250,000 bond for his release from jail. The Michigan Attorney General said SAKI continues to investigate this case and asks anyone with information on this case or similar alleged misconduct by Mueses to contact Kalamazoo County SAKI Investigator Richard Johnson by phone at 269-569-0515 or email.

