Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. Deported From The U.S., Arrested in Mexico
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of boxing great Julio Cesar Chávez Sr., was deported from the United States on August 18 and was promptly arrested by Mexican authorities. Officials in Mexico have accused Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. of being a henchman for an infamous Mexican drug cartel, which the legal team for the boxer is denying.
As seen in a USA Today report, Julio Cesar Chávez Jr., 39, was initially arrested in the United States by ICE officials this past July in Studio City, Calif. It was then discovered that since 2023, Chávez had been wanted by Mexican authorities for his alleged ties with the Sinaloa Cartel.
In 2019, the Attorney General of Mexico alleged that Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas directed Chávez to physically harm members of the cartel that shipped drugs on its behalf. On August 19, Chávez was deported from an undisclosed location and then placed in a jail in Hermosillo, Sonora.
While he spent a lot of time in the States, Chavez is a citizen of Mexico. His arrest in July came just days after losing a boxing match to Jake Paul.
—
Photo: Getty
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. Deported From The U.S., Arrested in Mexico was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer