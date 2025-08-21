Listen Live
Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. Deported From The U.S., Arrested in Mexico

Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. was deportd from the United States on August 18 and was promptly arrested by Mexican authorities.

Published on August 21, 2025

Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Press Conference

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of boxing great Julio Cesar Chávez Sr., was deported from the United States on August 18 and was promptly arrested by Mexican authorities. Officials in Mexico have accused Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. of being a henchman for an infamous Mexican drug cartel, which the legal team for the boxer is denying.

As seen in a USA Today report, Julio Cesar Chávez Jr., 39, was initially arrested in the United States by ICE officials this past July in Studio City, Calif. It was then discovered that since 2023, Chávez had been wanted by Mexican authorities for his alleged ties with the Sinaloa Cartel.

In 2019, the Attorney General of Mexico alleged that Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas directed Chávez to physically harm members of the cartel that shipped drugs on its behalf. On August 19, Chávez was deported from an undisclosed location and then placed in a jail in Hermosillo, Sonora.

While he spent a lot of time in the States, Chavez is a citizen of Mexico. His arrest in July came just days after losing a boxing match to Jake Paul.

