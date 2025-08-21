Jermaine Dupri Says Working With Chris Brown Could Risk His Bond With Usher

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Jermaine Dupri recently shared why teaming up with Chris Brown could be a risky move, especially because of his long history with Usher.

While speaking on The Joe Budden Podcast, Dupri was asked about a potential Verzuz battle between Usher and Chris Brown. He said he’s definitely interested in seeing it happen, but if it does, he’s 100% Team Usher. “I’m never gonna say Chris Brown,” Dupri said. “I f*ck with Chris Brown, but I wrote half of the Usher songs. Y’all want me to go against myself?” He made it clear that he couldn’t root for someone else when he helped create so many of Usher’s biggest hits.

JD also talked about how important it is for both Usher and Breezy to stay true to themselves. He doesn’t want to see either of them copying the other’s style. “Be who you gotta be,” he said. “Don’t do his dance.” He compared it to how weird it would be to see Prince trying to copy Michael Jackson’s moves. To him, every artist should stick to what makes them special.

When asked if he’d ever make music with Chris Brown, Dupri said he’d have to think twice. “It’s dangerous at this point,” he admitted. “I might mess around and make Thriller, Usher will hate me forever.” In other words, he’s worried he could create something so good with Chris that it would cause problems with Usher. Overall, Dupri made it clear that he has a lot of respect for both artists—but his connection to Usher runs deep.

Working with Chris Brown could lead to tension, not just because of competition, but because of the loyalty he feels to someone he’s been making hits with for years.

