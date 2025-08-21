Source:

Jake Paul is set to face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, according to Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine.

The exhibition bout is tentatively scheduled for November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, though details like the weight limit have not yet been finalized.

This matchup represents the biggest challenge of Paul’s boxing career. Davis, 30, boasts a 30-0-1 professional record with 28 knockouts. He comes off a March draw with Lamont Roach Jr., but prior to that, he scored back-to-back KOs against Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin.

Compared to Paul’s previous opponents, Julio César Chávez Jr., a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, and former MMA fighters, Davis is a significant step up in competition. After the Tyson fight, Davis publicly called out Paul, labeling him a “bozo.”

The size difference between the two fighters is notable, which is why the bout is classified as an exhibition. Fans may still question its sporting legitimacy. While Davis will likely earn a massive payday, a win over Paul will do little to enhance his in-ring reputation and could fuel perceptions that he’s avoiding a rematch with Shakur Stevenson or Lamont Roach. Roach himself hinted at this on social media, suggesting Davis may be avoiding a rematch.

Paul, meanwhile, would gain limited credit for a victory due to his size advantage, and an exhibition win wouldn’t count on his official record.

As Coppinger put it, this fight is “less fighting than it is entertainment.” From that perspective, it’s poised to be a major success.

Report: Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Slated For November 14 was originally published on 92q.com