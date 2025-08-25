Tyler, The Creator, Childish Gambino & Doechii To Headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2025

Childish Gambino & Doechii To Headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2025
Camp Flog Gnaw, the annual festival helmed by Tyler, The Creator, first launched in 2012 and has since expanded to one of the top destinations for music fans. For this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw, joining Tyler, The Creator as headliners will be Childish Gambino and Doechii this coming fall.
The full lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 was announced this week, and the 11th edition of the festival has already sold out. Along with the aforementioned acts, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Clairo, GloRilla, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, sombr, Thundercat, Malcolm Todd, Geezer (Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike) are also slated to perform.
Here is the full lineup:
Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Official Lineup
2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist
A$AP Rocky
AG Club
Alemeda
AZ Chike
Bb Trickz
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Chezile
Childish Gambino
Clairo
Clipse
Deb Never
Doechii
Domo Genesis
Don Toliver
Earl Sweatshirt
Ecca Vandal
Fousheé
Geezer
GloRilla
Kilo Kish
La Reezy
Left Brain
Luh Tyler
Malcolm Todd
Men I Trust
MIKE
Mike G
Navy Blue
Paris Texas
PARTYOF2
Ray Vaughn
Samara Cyn
sombr
T-Pain
Teezo Touchdown
TEMS
Thundercat
Tyler, The Creator
Zack Fox
Zelooperz
For more information and to join a waitlist when passes become available, click here.
Photo: Getty
