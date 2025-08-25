Source: Fred Lee / Getty

It’s not everyday that you hear a foreigners favorite place in America is Philadelphia, but that is the case for NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming.

The Legend sat down with current player Kyle Kuzma while they talked all things NBA. Ming was asked about life in the NBA, unforgettable stories on and off the court, and the lifestyle around league. A good portion of players time is spent on the road in different cities, as they have to travel for away games; giving athletes a chance to explore the country from their vantage point.

“My favorite is Philadelphia”, Ming exclaimed after Kuzma asked him which city is his favorite in America. When asked why Philadelphia, Ming gave a response that left Kyle Kuzma laughing while agreeing.​

“Cheesesteak and I like museums. Chicago has good museums too, but Philadelphia has a good museum and also the Navy Factory, defending the entire ocean. That’s kind of a museum too,” Ming recalled.

Philadelphians could not help but flood the comments with welcoming Yao to the city anytime, and reminiscing on what could’ve been back in 2001.

“Yao definitely welcomed too the Bity” kingbrad95 wrote.

“Yao use to have every Asian in Philly at the games..they had to have they own sections and all” a reminiscent antda_boxer215 wrote.

“All A.I. Needed in the finals against Shaq and Kobe was Yao🤣🤦🏾‍♂️

Yao woulda been a Philly legend😅💯” a retrospective s.p.l.i.p.h commented.

Although he did not specify where he gets his cheesesteaks from, if he ever need a good recommendation, the comments were flooded with those as well.

“angelo’s, cafe carmela and del rossi’s” commented one user.

NBA Legend Yao Ming says Philadelphia is his favorite U.S. City was originally published on rnbphilly.com