Mariah Carey to Receive Vanguard Award at 2025 VMAs
Ms. Mimi is finally getting her flowers at the MTV Video Music Awards. The icon will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during this year’s show. Carey will also hit the stage for a career-spanning performance; her first VMA appearance in two decades.
RELATED: B-Side Bangers: Mariah Carey
The ceremony airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, September 7th, on CBS (a first for the VMAs), with stream casts on MTV and Paramount+. Mimi last performed on the VMA stage in 2005, and the honor comes full circle as she presented the Vanguard Award to this year’s host, LL COOL J, back in 1997.
With 19 No. 1 hits to her name, six No. 1 albums, five Grammys, and one of the most influential catalogs in pop and R&B, Mariah Carey is cementing her legacy alongside past Vanguard recipients like Janet Jackson, Shakira, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna. She also joins a streak of women being honored, the eighth in a row.
Carey also has a nomination out this year for Best R&B with her new single “Type Dangerous” off her upcoming 16th studio album Here for It All, dropping September 26th.
RELATED: Outkast, Mariah Carey Among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
The 2025 VMAs are shaping up to be packed show. Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars (11), Kendrick Lamar (10), and Sabrina Carpenter (7).
Performers announced include Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin with DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Alex Warren, and more. Busta will receive the first Rock the Bells Visionary Award.
Fans can vote for their favorites at vote.mtv.com through September 5th. Best New Artist voting will stay open into the live show.
- Can’t Keep A Cowboy Down: ‘Love Island: USA’ Taylor Williams Trampled At Rodeo But Will Be ‘Back In The Saddle’
- ‘Y’all Won! No More Album!’ Tamar Braxton Calls Off New EP Amid ‘PR Stunt’ Allegations, Addresses Funky Dineva’s ‘Snaggletooth’ Shade
- Ayo Edebiri’s Venice Debut Gave Us Red Carpet Drama & Daytime Chic In Chanel
- Designer Retailer SSENSE Files For Bankruptcy Protection
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- The Grand Dame Returns: RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind
- Judge Orders New Trial For 3 Ex-Memphis Cops Involved In Fatal Tyre Nichols Beating
- Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Her Health Scare
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
Mariah Carey to Receive Vanguard Award at 2025 VMAs was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer