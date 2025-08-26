Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for "Chains & Whips"
Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for “Chains & Whips”
Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out Tour rolled into Los Angeles on Saturday and the Virginia duo made the night a moment fans won’t forget.
In the middle of their set, Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to join them for “Chains & Whips,” making it the first time all three have performed the record together in person.
RELATED: One Kendrick Lamar Verse Allegedly Got Clipse Dropped By Def Jam
The crowd erupted as Kendrick slid right into his verse. Kenny only performed his bars from “Chains & Whips”, no solo moments. He instead kept the spotlight on Pusha T and Malice:
“This is our home city, it’s such a privilege to be in front of the motherf***ing legends, man.”
The North American leg of Clipse’s tour runs through September before they hit festival season. In November, they’re lined up for Dia De Los Deftones in San Diego and Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium. Then, Clipse is heading overseas for a European run of LGSEO.
The venue, Novo, holds a special place in Kendrick’s story, too. Back when it was still called Club Nokia, he played two sets there in one night just days before good kid, m.A.A.d city dropped in 2012. He came back in 2017 to perform “Doves in the Wind” with SZA on her Ctrl Tour. Now, he’s returned again, this time showing love to the brothers who’ve been credited as hip-hop’s MVPs of 2025.
- Can’t Keep A Cowboy Down: ‘Love Island: USA’ Taylor Williams Trampled At Rodeo But Will Be ‘Back In The Saddle’
- ‘Y’all Won! No More Album!’ Tamar Braxton Calls Off New EP Amid ‘PR Stunt’ Allegations, Addresses Funky Dineva’s ‘Snaggletooth’ Shade
- Ayo Edebiri’s Venice Debut Gave Us Red Carpet Drama & Daytime Chic In Chanel
- Designer Retailer SSENSE Files For Bankruptcy Protection
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- The Grand Dame Returns: RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind
- Judge Orders New Trial For 3 Ex-Memphis Cops Involved In Fatal Tyre Nichols Beating
- Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Her Health Scare
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for “Chains & Whips” was originally published on wiznation.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer