Atlanta Black Pride Celebrates TS Madison, Da Brat & Judy & Other LGBTQIA+ Icons While Uplifting Community, Culture & Connection [Exclusive]

Atlanta was alive with joy and resilience over Labor Day weekend as Atlanta Black Pride brought thousands together for a multi-day celebration of community, visibility, and culture. Held from August 28 through September 1 and presented by The Vision Community Foundation, Traxx Girls Inc., and Rockstars Production, this year’s lineup blended political recognition, artistic expression, and collective care in ways that underscored why Atlanta remains a hub for Black LGBTQIA+ life.

The weekend began with Mayor Andre Dickens’ 6th Annual Atlanta Black Pride Reception at City Hall, presented by Gilead Sciences. The reception brought city leaders, activists, and community members together in a moment that set the tone for the days ahead.

Not only that, but Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart received the Cultural Impact Award for their changemaking work as a power couple.

“This is Atlanta’s best party with a purpose,” Dickens said. “This is the time when we get to celebrate our identity, culture and the community. Tonight serves as a reminder that this city is still the place where every part of who we are is seen and is respected.” Source: Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Dickens also emphasized Atlanta’s legacy of advocacy.

“You will always find us on the side of justice and inclusion, and we are leading with love, with joy and with compassion,” Dickens said.

He highlighted that proceeds from the evening supported the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program, helping to invest in the next generation of leaders.

The program also featured remarks from Dewayne Queen, Director of LGBTQ Affairs for the City of Atlanta, who reminded attendees of the movement’s roots.

“We’ve always been the first to speak up, to stand up, to show up, to act up and to fight for who we are and what we believe in,” Queen said. “That courage is our legacy and it is also our responsibility… in a world where youth too often face silencing, erasure, and broken spirits, they need us now more than ever.”

The reception stretched across three floors of City Hall, with spaces designed for mingling, performances, and sponsor activations.

Guests were treated to complimentary bites from AJ’s Catering — including sweet & sour meatballs, Alfredo pasta with chicken and turkey sausage, dirty rice, pork bites, and salads — and an open bar menu that leaned into the theme with names like Yasss Queen (vodka with passionfruit and lemon), Spill the Tea (gin, prosecco, and lemon), and a Pride Punch Mocktail made with fresh juices.

The evening also pulsed with live music, DJ’d by Durand Bernarr, who set the tone throughout the evening. Combined with a black carpet, sponsor lounges, and Gilead’s branded photo experience, the atmosphere balanced political acknowledgment with cultural celebration.

The night wasn’t without flair. Guests were treated to the Exhibition Kiki Ball, presented by Prince$$, with Da Brat among the evening’s guest judges. The runway-style showcase underscored how art, music, and fashion remain central to Atlanta’s Pride celebration.

Melissa Scott, Managing Partner of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, said her hope was that attendees left “feeling supported, feeling loved, feeling free, and feeling happy.” For her, Atlanta’s Black Pride remains distinct because it reflects the cultural and social needs of the community it serves.

“People of color, we all have different financial needs, we have different educational needs, we have different health needs… and then, just in general, honestly, in ATL we vibe different. We like different music. The culture’s different. So that’s what makes our Black Pride so special.”

A Festival of Pure Heat

On Sunday, the 13th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival drew thousands to Piedmont Park for one of the city’s most anticipated traditions.

From live performances to food vendors to vibrant fashion statements, the festival created a safe space for joy, connection, and cultural expression.

Special guests included Diamond from Crime Mob, Saucy Santana, Tiffany Evans, Suki, Terrell Carter, Milan Christopher, Teseki, Ivori, Diamond The Body, Reco Chapple, Ms. Sophia, Melissa Scott, Steezo, 4N Yardi, and Damez.

One of the afternoon’s high points came when Saucy Santana took the stage, running through hits like “Walk ’Em Like a Dog” and “Shisha.” The crowd matched his energy, turning the park into an open-air dance floor that embodied both performance and community celebration.

The festival also featured a range of vendors beyond the main stage — with stalls selling everything from food and sweet treats to trinkets, clothing, and handmade items. TS Madison was also honored with the annual Humanitarian Award while Celebrity wardrobe stylist Ryan Christopher received the annual Trailblazer Award.

The mix of music, food, and fellowship gave the day the atmosphere of a homecoming tailgate, where old friends reconnected, new bonds were formed, and the sense of community was just as important as the entertainment.

But the festival’s purpose extended beyond shopping and celebration. Vendors also lined the park with resources designed to keep the community informed and supported.

Eternity Franks, PREP Program Coordinator for Whitefoord Inc.’s Safe Steps for Prevention Program, explained that their booth provided free and rapid sexual health testing.

"We do everything sexual health wise," Franks said. "Free HIV, hepatitis C, syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, trich, BV — all of the testing is free and rapid, so you get your results in 30 minutes. If any test comes back positive, then we do free treatment."

Latoya Withers, a Gilead Brand Ambassador, echoed the importance of outreach.

“It’s just getting the word out to our people and to everybody, to, you know, get tested. Know your results,” she said. “Gilead provides a system where you can go online, look for providers, search within your city, and then there are testing places so that you can get a free test, HIV and STD, so you can be up on your status.”

Those efforts are tied directly to Atlanta Black Pride’s larger mission. A portion of the proceeds from the weekend benefited homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and those impacted by HIV/AIDS through The Vision Community Foundation.

The visibility of groups like Whitefoord Inc. and Gilead reinforced how Pride is about both celebration and survival. Attendees left not only uplifted by music, fashion, and fellowship but also equipped with knowledge and resources to protect their health and their futures.

Ultimately, Atlanta Black Pride was a reminder of the power of safe spaces.

It was a privilege to witness and share in moments that carried both joy and meaning. From Mayor Dickens’ words at City Hall to the vibrant energy of Piedmont Park, the weekend reflected the resilience and brilliance of a community that continues to add to Atlanta’s cultural identity.

Atlanta Black Pride 2025 wasn’t just a series of events — it was a living testament to unity, visibility, care, and celebration.

