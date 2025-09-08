Listen Live
Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer

Mohs surgery involves removing thin layers of skin and examining them under a microscope until no cancer cells remain.

Published on September 7, 2025

Job Biden Speaks At Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) In San Diego
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

Joe Biden has undergone Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. The procedure comes months after the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The spokesperson did not say when the surgery took place. News of the operation surfaced after a video circulated online showing Biden with a scar on his forehead.

Mohs surgery involves removing thin layers of skin and examining them under a microscope until no cancer cells remain. Doctors often use the technique for recurring or aggressive skin cancers, as well as lesions found in sensitive areas such as the face, hands and genitals.

