Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug, facing backlash for mocking GloRilla in a leaked jail call, publicly apologizes, citing stress and regrets his words.

Published on September 7, 2025

Source: Getty

Young Thug has apologized to GloRilla after a leaked jail call caught him mocking her looks. The audio surfaced online this week and spread quickly across social platforms. In the clip, he called her “ugly as f**k” and criticized her wig and facial features. The harsh comments triggered backlash from fans and sparked wider debate across hip-hop circles.

On September 4, Thug addressed the controversy with a statement on X, admitting that the remarks were wrong and explaining that stress had influenced his tone. Furthermore, he insisted he never believed GloRilla was unattractive. Instead, he claimed frustration from jail drove him to speak recklessly. He ended the post by stressing his regret and clarifying that he did not stand by those words.

Meanwhile, GloRilla responded with humor. She reminded fans that Thug once called her to ask about her eye color. Her response fueled discussion online, with some interpreting it as shade while others viewed it as a playful clap back.

Reactions to Thug’s apology remained mixed. Supporters praised him for taking responsibility, while critics argued his initial comments revealed deeper disrespect. Even so, many agreed that a public apology represented a step forward.

The leaked call also continued a pattern of recordings tied to Thug that stirred controversy. In recent months, several clips circulated online, turning private conversations into viral headlines. As a result, his apology highlighted how quickly casual remarks can escalate once made public.

Although Thug’s legal trial ended last year with a guilty plea and probation, scrutiny around him has not faded. This latest incident demonstrated how leaked material continues shaping his image outside the courtroom.

Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

