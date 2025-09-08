Listen Live
Local

Miami Cop Arrested for Firing Gun at Boyfriend During Dispute

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police line do not cross tape at a collision site on Ocean Drive.
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

A Miami cop is facing charges after she allegedly fired a gun during a dispute with her boyfriend.

27-year-old Sthephany Canizares, was arrested and removed from duty after she allegedly fired her service weapon during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend—who is also the father of their child.

The argument reportedly began when Canizares discovered “inappropriate messages” on his phone. At the couple’s home in Cutler Bay, she was found outside holding a gun and refused to come inside. He retreated into a bedroom with their young daughter and his own firearm before hearing a loud noise that appeared to be a gunshot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)

Although there are some people on Instagram that label her having the ‘crashout of the year’, some of the comments say her actions were vaild.

“I’m not saying it was right, but I understand” priscillaf.hansen commented

“What’s the issue? I’m sure he deserved it” lobe_game chimed in.

What do you think? Crashout of the year? Let us know in the comments!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Offset Is Ready To Crash Out Over His Son’s Braids Matching Stefon Diggs

RELATED: Kanye West Goes On Another Tirade About Kim Kardashian And Their Kids

RELATED: Philly Dictionary: 30 Words You Need to Know in Philly

SEE ALSO

Miami Cop Arrested for Firing Gun at Boyfriend During Dispute  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
16 Items

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

TS Madison The Morning Hustle Interview Thumbnail
34:35

TS Madison Opens Up About LGBTQ+ Representation and Identity Struggles

8 Items

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”

5 Items

Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie

Line Dance Graphic
11 Items

Line Dancing & Trail Ride Jams Every Southern Soul Stepper Should Know!

KenTheMan Interview Graphic for The Morning Hustle
35:22

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Climbing the Fence and Cutting the Check: Safaree’s Child Support Drama

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close