Bat’s All, Folks: Coloring Controversy Clouds Yanks-Stros Ninth Inning

Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros took an unexpected turn in the ninth inning when a bat controversy briefly overshadowed the game. With the Yankees leading 8–4, Houston’s Taylor Trammell ripped a double, putting two on with no outs. That’s when Yankees manager Aaron Boone asked umpires to inspect Trammell’s bat.

After a brief inspection and a call to MLB’s replay center in New York, the bat was confiscated but Trammell was allowed to remain in the game. According to MLB Bat Supplier Regulations, multi-colored bats must have a color transition 18 inches from the knob. Trammell’s bat did not meet that requirement, though it was determined the coloring gave no performance advantage.

MLB later clarified that the bat’s issue was cosmetic, not functional—comparable to a pitcher using a glove with disallowed colors. In such cases, players are simply told to switch equipment, with no suspension or further discipline expected. The umpires exercised caution, keeping the bat for further inspection by MLB officials.

Trammell, 27, who has battled calf and back injuries this season, is hitting .208/.314/.356 over 44 games. He played briefly for the Yankees last season and more extensively for their Triple-A affiliate, possibly giving the club familiarity with his gear. It’s unclear if the bat in question was used previously.

Ultimately, the bat’s color violation drew attention, but not consequences—leaving the focus on the Yankees’ 8–4 victory.

