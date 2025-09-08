Listen Live
Sports

Bat’s All, Folks: Coloring Controversy Clouds Yanks-Stros Ninth Inning

I guess the Yankees need something else to complain about!

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros took an unexpected turn in the ninth inning when a bat controversy briefly overshadowed the game. With the Yankees leading 8–4, Houston’s Taylor Trammell ripped a double, putting two on with no outs. That’s when Yankees manager Aaron Boone asked umpires to inspect Trammell’s bat.

After a brief inspection and a call to MLB’s replay center in New York, the bat was confiscated but Trammell was allowed to remain in the game. According to MLB Bat Supplier Regulations, multi-colored bats must have a color transition 18 inches from the knob. Trammell’s bat did not meet that requirement, though it was determined the coloring gave no performance advantage.

MLB later clarified that the bat’s issue was cosmetic, not functional—comparable to a pitcher using a glove with disallowed colors. In such cases, players are simply told to switch equipment, with no suspension or further discipline expected. The umpires exercised caution, keeping the bat for further inspection by MLB officials.

Trammell, 27, who has battled calf and back injuries this season, is hitting .208/.314/.356 over 44 games. He played briefly for the Yankees last season and more extensively for their Triple-A affiliate, possibly giving the club familiarity with his gear. It’s unclear if the bat in question was used previously.

Ultimately, the bat’s color violation drew attention, but not consequences—leaving the focus on the Yankees’ 8–4 victory.

SEE ALSO

Bat’s All, Folks: Coloring Controversy Clouds Yanks-Stros Ninth Inning  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
16 Items

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

TS Madison The Morning Hustle Interview Thumbnail
34:35

TS Madison Opens Up About LGBTQ+ Representation and Identity Struggles

8 Items

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”

5 Items

Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie

Line Dance Graphic
11 Items

Line Dancing & Trail Ride Jams Every Southern Soul Stepper Should Know!

KenTheMan Interview Graphic for The Morning Hustle
35:22

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Climbing the Fence and Cutting the Check: Safaree’s Child Support Drama

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close