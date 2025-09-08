Bat’s All, Folks: Coloring Controversy Clouds Yanks-Stros Ninth Inning
Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros took an unexpected turn in the ninth inning when a bat controversy briefly overshadowed the game. With the Yankees leading 8–4, Houston’s Taylor Trammell ripped a double, putting two on with no outs. That’s when Yankees manager Aaron Boone asked umpires to inspect Trammell’s bat.
After a brief inspection and a call to MLB’s replay center in New York, the bat was confiscated but Trammell was allowed to remain in the game. According to MLB Bat Supplier Regulations, multi-colored bats must have a color transition 18 inches from the knob. Trammell’s bat did not meet that requirement, though it was determined the coloring gave no performance advantage.
MLB later clarified that the bat’s issue was cosmetic, not functional—comparable to a pitcher using a glove with disallowed colors. In such cases, players are simply told to switch equipment, with no suspension or further discipline expected. The umpires exercised caution, keeping the bat for further inspection by MLB officials.
Trammell, 27, who has battled calf and back injuries this season, is hitting .208/.314/.356 over 44 games. He played briefly for the Yankees last season and more extensively for their Triple-A affiliate, possibly giving the club familiarity with his gear. It’s unclear if the bat in question was used previously.
Ultimately, the bat’s color violation drew attention, but not consequences—leaving the focus on the Yankees’ 8–4 victory.
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
Bat’s All, Folks: Coloring Controversy Clouds Yanks-Stros Ninth Inning was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025
-
TS Madison Opens Up About LGBTQ+ Representation and Identity Struggles
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup