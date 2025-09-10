Seen On The Scene: Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Attend The ‘One Battle After Another’ Premiere

Stars hit the red carpet on Monday, September 8 for the Los Angeles premiere of One Battle After Another.

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

During the world premiere of writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark comed/thriller, Hollywood Boulevard was open for moving traffic, according to reports from USA Today. Ahead of the film’s opening on Sept. 26, fans were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of Leonardo DiCaprio, who dove across the street to greet hundreds of cheering fans outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Source: David Jon / Getty

DiCaprio was joined at the premiere by his co-star Teyana Taylor, along with fellow stars, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall.

Chase Infiniti was also at the premiere, celebrating her film debut as the daughter of DiCaprio and Taylor.

“Look at this cast,” Anderson said while introducing the film, per USA Today. “I’m a lucky director.” During a conversation with The New York Times published on Monday, Taylor and DiCaprio revealed that their friendship actually started long before their time working together on the new film. When asked how he brought Teyana on board, Leo told the outlet, “I’ve known Teyana for a long time.”

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

“Paul and I were talking about who would play this lightning rod of a character that was a radical but also somebody that was able to manipulate,” the actor continued. “The echoes of her character reverberate throughout the entire movie, and every character is emotionally scarred by Perfidia.” He continued, “So we knew we needed to get somebody that could be not only bold and outspoken, but bring that improvisational talent of truth in the moment.” As conversations continued, DiCaprio and Anderson “just kept on talking about our girl Teyana,” he told The Times. “She just embodied that character in a way that I don’t think anyone else could. We’re all left as carnage after she comes onscreen, picking up the pieces of our lives.”

That’s when Taylor then chimed in to reveal that she and DiCaprio became “best buds” before they ever appeared on-screen together.

“Funny thing: Me and Leo actually met at Diana Ross’s birthday party some years back and instantly became best buds,” the musician and actress said. “That’s my wingman, my partner in crime!”

One Battle After Another is in theaters Sept. 26.

