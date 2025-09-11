Listen Live
Ellie The Elephant Channels Mary J. Blige In Showstopping Tribute

Ellie The Elephant Channels Mary J. Blige In Showstopping Halftime Tribute

Ellie the Elephant, the adored mascot of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, gave an outstanding tribute to an icon on Sept. 9: the one and only Mary J. Blige.

Published on September 11, 2025

Source: JP Yim / Getty

Ellie the Elephant, the adored mascot of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, gave an outstanding tribute to an icon on Sept. 9: the one and only Mary J. Blige. 

During a lively halftime performance at the Liberty’s game against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, Ellie the Elephant donned a pair of knee-high boots—reminiscent of the iconic footwear worn by the R&B diva herself—along with a flashy cheetah-print outfit, channeling her best impression of the Yonkers native. The blonde wig was an added touch, perfectly reflecting the image of the hitmaker.

Backed by a high-energy dance crew, Ellie hit the court with flair, nailing the iconic “Mary Strut” multiple times as she grooved to a medley of the Grammy-winning star’s hits, including fan favorites like “Be Happy” and “Just Fine.” The crowd erupted as the beloved mascot brought the house down with her moves and infectious energy. The tribute was such a hit, fans quickly took to Instagram to rave about the unforgettable performance.

“Ellie gotta be protected at all costs. This is legendary,” wrote one user in the comments section of Essence’s Instagram page after the outlet posted a clip of the tribute. 

Another netizen of Instagram penned, “ That HAS to be a Mary fan, they nailed it!”

A third user hilariously wrote, “Masked Singer episode on!?… Mary, is that you?”

Mary hasn’t reacted to the viral tribute just yet, but we’re sure she’ll be thrilled to see Ellie the Elephant getting her signature moves down pat. 

The New York Liberty stands for culture and community, values that were front and center when creating a mascot. Ellie the Elephant is more than just a symbol. She’s an icon. Elephants are known for their strength, wisdom, determination, and deep sense of loyalty. They also embody resilience, collaboration, and endurance, qualities that mirror the spirit of the Liberty. According to the team’s website, Ellie the Elephant became the team’s official mascot in 2021 and she represents the heart of the team’s journey, honoring both the players and the passionate fans who stand behind them.

