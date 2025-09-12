Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Americans marked the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Thursday with memorials, tributes and acts of service across the country.

Families of the nearly 3,000 victims gathered alongside leaders and dignitaries at ceremonies in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the ceremony at the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed when hijackers crashed a plane into the military headquarters.

On that fateful day, savage monsters attacked the very symbols of our civilization. Yet here in Virginia and in New York and in the skies over Pennsylvania, Americans did not hesitate,” Trump said. “They stood on their feet, and they showed the world that we will never yield, we will never bend, we will never give up, and our great American flag will never, ever fail.”

Later Thursday, Trump is scheduled to attend a New York Yankees game in the Bronx against the Detroit Tigers.

Trump Honors 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks was originally published on wbt.com