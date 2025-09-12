Perpetually Upset Offset Claims He Wants ‘All Peace’ Ahead of Ex Cardi B’s Album Release: ‘We Got Kids To Take Care Of, We Got To Catch The Dubs’

Offset is doubling down (for now, at least) on playing nice with Cardi B.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the Migos rapper insists he’ll be supporting his estranged wife’s upcoming album, Am I The Drama?.

During a recent conversation with TMZ, the outlet asked if their kids — daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom, 1 — could have two parents up for Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys, to which Offset replied, “For sure.”

Despite this possibility, the rapper made sure to emphasize that he’s not competing with Cardi, hyping up her project and insisting they both need to win in order to take care of their children.

Saying they’d “never” go up against each other in competition, he said. “I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs.”

The Migos rapper went on to say he’ll “for sure” support Am I the Drama? upon its release, adding: “That s— hard. She’s gonna do her big one, too.”

This decision from Offset to play nice comes at an interesting time for the former couple, who have been trading shots over social media for a while now. Just a few days ago, Cardi spoke on a possible friendship with Offset during an interview with Billboard, something she obviously didn’t think was possible.

“I tried,” she responded when asked whether she “envision[ed] a lasting friendship with him” after their 2024 split. “Next question.”

Cardi and Offset first started dating in early 2017, quietly tying the knot in September of that same year. Despite locking things in so quickly, their marriage was tumultuous, with multiple break-ups, make-ups, and divorce filings.

The former Love & Hip Hop star first filed for divorce in September 2020, but the pair later reconciled. She then confirmed another split in December 2023 and filed for divorce a second time in July 2024.

Amid their ongoing divorce, Cardi has been dating NFL star Stefon Diggs. The couple went public with their relationship in June, and in the months since, Offset and Diggs have sent their fair share of shots back and forth on social media.

Most recently, fans believe the Migos rapper trolled the baller’s debut with the New England Patriots. Following their Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Offset took to Instagram to post, “Trash,” with a laughing emoji, which many of his followers assume was in response to Diggs’ performance.

But that was daaaaays ago, Offset is a changed man now. Right?

