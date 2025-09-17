Cardi B Announces First Arena Tour: “Little Miss Drama”: List of Dates

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Cardi B is officially back outside.

The Bronx superstar announced the Little Miss Drama Tour on Tuesday. This is her first tour in six years and her biggest headlining run yet, hitting most major cities in arenas. The tour will support her highly anticipated (and long-awaited) sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, dropping Friday, September 19th with Atlantic Records.

The record is STACKED with features from thee Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cash Cobain, and more. Cardi has been flooding social media ahead of release. The “Imaginary Playerz” rapper has been seen hitting the streets all through NYC with meet-and-greets, passing out CDs on the sidewalk and in the subway like the old hustling days.

Cardi has also rolled out multiple alternate covers, including one nodding to her recent court appearances.

It’s a heavy follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, which sold more than four million units, went four-times Platinum (RIAA), and earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019.

The 30+ date arena run kicks off February 11th in California. Along the way, Cardi will hit some career firsts, including headlining the legendary Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum.

Fans can get in on presale tickets starting Sept. 23rd at 10AM local time through Citi, Verizon, or by signing up for Cardi’s artist presale by Sept. 21st.

‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ 2026 DATES:

Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

