Queens University, Elon University announce plans for merger

Once the meger is complete, Elon will take over the operations of Queens.

Published on September 17, 2025

Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte are moving forward with a merger expected to be finalized in summer 2026. Once complete, Elon will take over the operations of Queens.

Jesse Cureton, acting president of Queens, wrote:

“This is not a merger born of necessity, but of vision. It is a bold, proactive step to protect and build upon the legacy of Queens while embracing the future of higher education. Together, Queens and Elon will create a stronger, more sustainable model that serves Charlotte, the Carolinas, and beyond.”

Officials from both universities stated that the process is now entering an “integration phase,” where teams will collaborate to develop a new operating model, brand, and other key details. No decision has been announced on the future name of the combined institution or how current students will be impacted. More updates are expected in the coming months.

Queens faced financial challenges last year, including budget cuts and staff layoffs after falling short of enrollment goals. Leaders say the merger will strengthen both schools by expanding internships, networking, and career opportunities for students and alumni.

Queens confirmed the merger will not affect its NCAA Division I athletics program, and its sports teams will remain in place.

