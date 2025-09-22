The Girls Are Fighting! Cardi B Revives Rap Beefs With JT & BIA Through Brutal Bars On ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B has finally released her long-awaited album, Am I The Drama?, and there’s drama brewing between her, JT, and Bia as the punny pregnant provocateur has dramatically dissed the fellow rappers on her project.

The Bronx rapper is already making headlines for the project, returning to the rap world more than seven years after her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. While the songs feature some insight into Cardi’s tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband, Offset, as expected, they also contain some other, more unexpected disses that really have people talking.

Cardi seemingly reignited her beef with City Girls alum JT on her new song, “Magnet,” poking fun at her longtime partner Lil Uzi Vert’s sexuality.

On the second verse of the track, she raps: “All that d*ck ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-a** b**ch / She just mad she got a n*** she be sharin’ bags with / My n**** cheat, but I don’t stick no dildos in his a**, b**ch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-a** b**ch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-a** b**ch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-a** b**ch / You should’ve asked me, would’ve took you to the show, lil’ b**ch.”

While Cardi B and JT used to be on good terms, collaborating on the hit “Twerk” in 2018, they have been at odds for some time now. The public tension began in 2022 following the release of Cardi’s collaboration with GloRilla, “Tomorrow 2.” When the song made its way to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, JT shared a congratulatory post on X, but failed to mention Cardi. In response, Cardi called JT a “lapdog.”

On “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi takes aim at another female rapper: BIA. Calling her out by name, the former Love & Hip Hop star joked about BIA’s small catalogue, rapping: “Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I’m dead.”

She continued her attack with some lyrics about her looks, saying: “I’d rather die on the surgery table / Before I gotta walk around here lookin’ like you.” Cardi added that promoters only book “Diarrhea Bia” when “they can’t afford Coi,” referencing Coi Leray.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, Cardi talked about the diss during her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, saying the main reason she reignited her beef with BIA on the album was because of her kids.

“Because you mentioned my kids, tryna be cute,” the rapper said when asked why she’s giving BIA more attention on her album. “There’s gonna be times people throw shots at you, or there’s gonna be time where she did her little diss and it was trash. But it’s like, everything on social media is gonna be seen. So when my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, and they’re gonna ask me, like, ‘So what you said? What you did?’ I’m not gonna tell my kids like, ‘You know, I just felt like she took the high road, ’cause she lost, and people wasn’t on her side’ No, I’m not saying that to my kids.”

The Bronx native went on to mention that their beef started because BIA thought she was copying her, insisting: “You’re not a person that I look at or am inspired by.”

Cardi also claimed BIA started a rumor that she was cheating with somebody from the hood, saying, “She was trying to plant this seed that I was cheating on this guy with a blood n****.”

She insisted those rumors weren’t true, adding that BIA never named names because it’s a story she fabricated to try and tarnish Cardi’s relationship.

Cardi dropped Am I The Drama? on Friday, September 19, featuring collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla and Megan Thee Stallion. She’ll take off on her first-ever headlining tour to promote the project in February.

